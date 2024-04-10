Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) gained around two per cent and hit its fresh 52-week high mark at ₹232.90 apiece on the BSE after the leading defence public-sector undertaking (PSU) major announced earlier this month that it achieved a record turnover of ₹19,700 crore during fiscal 2023-24 (FY24). Keenly eyed by traders, BEL has given multibagger returns of around 165 per cent in two years and over 285 per cent in the last three years, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEL has achieved a turnover of ₹19,700 crore (provisional and unaudited), during FY24, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs. 17,333 crore registering a growth of 13.65 per cent, said the PSU major in its latest business update.

Fundamental analysis: BEL profit, revenue, order book During FY24, BEL secured orders worth around Rs. 35,000 crore. Among the notable defence orders obtained during the year were electronic fuzes, radars, communication systems for naval warships, fire control systems, sonars, software defined radios, night vision devices, tactical communication systems and other projects in the non-defence sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, the total order book of BEL as on April 1 stands at around Rs. 76,000 crore BEL also achieved Export sales of around $92.98 million during FY24, as against the previous year’s export turnover of $48.33 million, registering a growth of 92 per cent. As on April 1, BEL's export order book stands at $407 million, with orders acquired during the fiscal amounting to $211 million.

Major products exported include transmit and receive (TR) modules, compact multi-purpose advanced stabilisation system (CoMPASS), radar and electronic warfare systems, medical electronics, communication equipment etc.

BEL reported a net profit of ₹859.6 crore in the third quarter of FY24, which was 40 per cent higher than last year's profit of ₹613 crore. The aerospace and defence electronics firm's revenue stood nearly flat at ₹4,162.2 crore, compared to ₹4,153 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The defence major's EBITDA rose 24 per cent to ₹1,072.6 crore in the October to December quarter of FY24, compared to ₹863.4 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEL dividends, stock-split, bonus issues In March 2024, shares of BEL traded ex-dividend as the PSU declared its second interim dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up for FY24. For the same fiscal, BEL paid its first interim dividend of ₹0.70 or 70 per cent.

Among other corporate actions, BEL has also paid three bonuses and one stock split so far. BEL last declared a bonus issue in the ratio if 2:1 in September 2022 and announced the stock split in March 2017, according to Trendlyne data.

