BEL share price rises on ₹2463 Crore defence order for Radar systems from Indian Air Force

BEL order Details Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking announced signing a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs.2,463 Crore (excluding taxes) for supply and services of Ashwini Radars.

These fully indigenous AESA radars as per BEL are developed jointly by DRDO and BEL have integrated IFF with electronic scanning in azimuth and elevation and are capable of 4D surveillance. These mobile radars with advanced ECCM features are deployable on all terrains and can automatically detect and track aerial targets ranging from fighter aircrafts to slow moving targets.

BEL share price Movement BEL share price opened at ₹282.45 on the BSE on Thursday and opening price of BEL shares was almost 2% higher over the previous days close of ₹276.75. The BEL share price thereafter went to rise to intraday highs of ₹283.50, which translated into gains of almost 2.5%

BEL share price after significant correction from its highs seen in July 2025, however has been rising regularly of late. Though the BEL share price is still down more than 3% year to date as the market have seen significant correction, however it has gained more than 8% in last one month out performing the Nifty -50 Index that is down almost 3%

