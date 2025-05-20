BEL share price rises post Q4 results, dividend announcement, adds to 20% gains in a month. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Bharat Electronics (BEL) share price gained during the intraday trade on Tuesday, May 20, following the announcement of the March 2025 quarter results, along with the final dividend, adding to the already 20% gains seen this month.

Advertisement

The Q4 results and dividend were announced by BEL post-market hours on Monday.

Bharat Electronics Q4 results details On Monday, May 19, 2025, BEL reported an 18% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) to ₹2,105 crore, from ₹1,784 crore in the same period the previous year.

During the quarter under review, the state-owned Bharat Electronics reported an over 7% increase in revenue from core operations to ₹9,119.7 crore, up from ₹8,528,5 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL Dividend The board of directors of Bharat Electronics or BEL recommended a a final dividend of ₹0.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, along with the approval of company's performance for the quarter and financial ear ending March'2025. The dividend announced translates into 90% dividend considering the face value of share s and the BEL dividend needs to be approved by the shareholders of BEL at the company's upcoming annual general meeting.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bharat Electronics or BEL share price movement Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL share price opened at ₹369.05 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening the BEL share price was already up by almost a per cent higher compared to the previous days closing price of ₹363.55.

The Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of RS 369.80 during the morning trades on Tuesday and this meant gains of more than 1%. The Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL share price had scaled 52 week or 1 year highs of ₹373.50 on Monday. The Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL share price has risen more than 20% in a month.

Advertisement