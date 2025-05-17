BEL shares to be on focus on Monday post ₹572 Crore Defence order inflow including those for Drone detection system

Defence Stock: BEL share price will come in focus on Monday as it announced ₹572 Crore Defence sector order inflow. The Bharat Electronics order includes those for Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System too

Bharat Electronics or BEL Defence sector order win Bharat Electronics or BEL share price has remained in focus with the escalation of India Pakistan conflict and the Operation Sindoor launched. Even though the agreement for cease fire between India and Pakistan was made, the focus continues on Defence stocks as Defence sector orders are increasing . The outlook also remains firm for rise in Export orders

Bharat Electronics or BEL also is seeing rise in order flows and it has announced series of Defence sector order wins.

As per Bharat Electronics or BEL intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange, it received RS 572 Crore order.

As per Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited or BEL, it has secured additional orders worth Rs. 572 Crores since its last disclosure on 07th April 2025.

Major orders received include those for Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Data Communication Unit (DCU) for attack guns, AI based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services etc, said BEL in its release

BEL - Earlier order details Earlier on 7 April 2025 as intimated by the BEL, the company had announced receiving Rs.2,210 Crores order for Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite from Indian Air Force".

BEL's signed contract with Ministry of Defence is valued at Rs.2,210 Crores (excluding taxes) and was for the supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force.

BEL manufactures these systems, which were created and developed domestically by DRDO and CASDIC.

The EW Suite comprises Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) which significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with effective counter measures.

BEL share price movement BEL shares have been in focus and had scaled 52 week or 1 year high of RS 371 on Friday, 16 May 2025. The BEL share price has gained more than 23% in last one month . The BEL share price though is up 46% during last one year, however BEL shares having risen more 1500% have given Multibagger returns to the investors

