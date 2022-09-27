Below 2,400, is RIL stock a good bet? Here's what Jefferies says

Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries (RIL) has corrected by more than 3% this week. On Wednesday, RIL shares witnessed some buying as market sentiment was broadly positive. However, in a month, the shares have nosedived by nearly 10%. Compared to its all-time high in April, RIL shares have shed more than 17% on Dalal Street. RIL is the largest company in terms of market share on exchanges. Currently, the shares trade below the ₹2,400 mark. Simply put, RIL shares are affordable! The future outlook on RIL is that the shares are expected to cross the ₹3,000 mark and if things play out well for the company then it has a potential of reaching ₹3,500 levels as well. Jefferies has given a 'buy' rating on RIL.

