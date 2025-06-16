Belrise Industries share price jumps 5% after Q4 results, up 19% from IPO price

Belrise Industries share price in focus today: Belrise Industries, the recent entrant on Dalal Street, saw its share price spike 5% in early trade on Monday, June 16, reaching ₹106.91 apiece after investors reacted positively to the company’s March quarter numbers.

The company reported a sharp rise in revenue from operations to ₹2,274.35 crore, marking a 49% increase from ₹1,526.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Its EBITDA rose significantly to ₹286.27 crore, up from ₹168.95 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of nearly 69%. The EBITDA margin improved to 12.6% in Q4 FY25 from 11.1% a year ago, indicating enhanced operating efficiency.

Profit after tax Belrise Industries (PAT) also saw a substantial jump, coming in at ₹110.07 crore compared to ₹16.30 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a surge of approximately 575% year-on-year.

The stock made a healthy debut on Indian exchanges, listing at ₹100 apiece on the NSE—an 11% premium to its issue price of ₹90—and ended the session with a gain of over 8% against the issue price. At current levels, the stock is trading 19% above its IPO price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries was subscribed 41.30 times on the final day of bidding, supported by strong participation from institutional investors. The ₹2,150-crore IPO had a price band of ₹85–90 per share.

About Belrise Industries Belrise Industries is an Indian automotive component manufacturer offering a wide range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

As of March 31, 2024, the company holds a 24% market share in the overall two-wheeler metal components segment in India (by revenue), making it one of the top three players in the segment. With rising product sales and a growing international presence, Belrise has shown strong revenue growth.

Its product portfolio includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems. Major clients include Bajaj, Honda, Hero, Jaguar Land Rover, Royal Enfield, VE Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, and Mahindra.