Belrise Industries share price jumps 5% after Q4 results, up 19% from IPO price

Belrise Industries shares rose 5% to 106.91 after strong Q1 results, with revenue climbing 49% to 2,274.35 crore. EBITDA surged nearly 69% to 286.27 crore, while PAT jumped 575% to 110.07 crore, reflecting robust growth and operational efficiency.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Jun 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Belrise Industries share price jumps 5% after Q4 results, up 19% from IPO price(Pixabay)

Belrise Industries share price in focus today: Belrise Industries, the recent entrant on Dalal Street, saw its share price spike 5% in early trade on Monday, June 16, reaching 106.91 apiece after investors reacted positively to the company’s March quarter numbers.

The company reported a sharp rise in revenue from operations to 2,274.35 crore, marking a 49% increase from 1,526.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Its EBITDA rose significantly to 286.27 crore, up from 168.95 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of nearly 69%. The EBITDA margin improved to 12.6% in Q4 FY25 from 11.1% a year ago, indicating enhanced operating efficiency.

Profit after tax Belrise Industries (PAT) also saw a substantial jump, coming in at 110.07 crore compared to 16.30 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a surge of approximately 575% year-on-year.

The stock made a healthy debut on Indian exchanges, listing at 100 apiece on the NSE—an 11% premium to its issue price of 90—and ended the session with a gain of over 8% against the issue price. At current levels, the stock is trading 19% above its IPO price. 

The initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries was subscribed 41.30 times on the final day of bidding, supported by strong participation from institutional investors. The 2,150-crore IPO had a price band of 85–90 per share.

About Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries is an Indian automotive component manufacturer offering a wide range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

As of March 31, 2024, the company holds a 24% market share in the overall two-wheeler metal components segment in India (by revenue), making it one of the top three players in the segment. With rising product sales and a growing international presence, Belrise has shown strong revenue growth.

Its product portfolio includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems. Major clients include Bajaj, Honda, Hero, Jaguar Land Rover, Royal Enfield, VE Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, and Mahindra.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
