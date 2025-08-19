Subscribe

Belrise Industries share price pops 12% after strong Q1 results, trades 70% above IPO price

Belrise Industries share price surged 12% to 156 after strong Q2 earnings with a 27% YoY revenue increase to 2,262 crore. The company reported a 56.1% rise in profit after tax, benefiting from new facilities and acquisitions, while reducing net debt significantly post-IPO.

A Ksheerasagar
Published19 Aug 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Belrise Industries, a recent entrant on Dalal Street, saw its share price spike 12% intraday on Tuesday, August 19, reaching 156 apiece after investors reacted positively to the company’s June-quarter earnings.

The company, post market hours on Tuesday, reported a 27% YoY jump in revenue to 2,262 crore. This included manufacturing revenue of 1,832 crore, which grew 29% YoY, supported by higher content per vehicle, increased order rollouts from its proprietary product portfolio, commercialization of the new Chennai facility, and the successful integration of H-One India into its offerings.

Its EBITDA stood at 280 crore, up from 240 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting a YoY growth of 17%. However, EBITDA margins declined to 12.4% from 13.5% in the year-ago quarter, impacted by rising costs. On the bottom line, profit after tax came in at 112 crore, up 56.1% YoY.

The company commissioned its new Chennai facility during the quarter, which is now commercially supplying a marquee two-wheeler OEM and a marquee commercial vehicle OEM as a single-source supplier across multiple components. This adds to its ongoing capacity expansion, with new plants in Pune and Bhiwadi on track to ramp up operations in the coming quarters.

Belrise also stated that the acquisitions of H-One India and the plastic components business of Mag Filters are being integrated into its operations. These acquisitions, the company said, bring specialized capabilities in high-tensile steel fabrication and proprietary filtration technology, enabling light weighting and enhancing relevance across PV, CV, and 2W segments.

Through IPO proceeds, the company said it repaid debt of 1596 crore, leading to a reduction in Net Debt/Equity from 0.98x in Q1FY25 to 0.16x in Q1FY26. Post repayment, net debt dropped to 769 crore at the end of the quarter.

Stock up 70% from its IPO price

The stock made a healthy debut on Indian exchanges in May, listing at 100 apiece on the NSE, an 11% premium to its issue price of 90, and ended the session with a gain of over 8% against the issue price. At current levels, the stock is trading 70% above its IPO price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries was subscribed 41.30 times on the final day of bidding, supported by strong participation from institutional investors. The 2,150-crore IPO had a price band of 85–90 per share.

Belrise Industries is an Indian automotive component manufacturer offering a wide range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
