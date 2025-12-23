Belrise Industries share price pops 13.5% to record high on large block deal, stock up 100% from IPO price

Belrise Industries share price jumped 13.6% in early trade on Tuesday, December 23, to hit a fresh record high of ₹179.90 apiece after 5.83 crore shares, or 6.55% of the company’s total equity, changed hands in the block deal window today.

The shares were traded at an average price of ₹153.7 per share, taking the total transaction value to ₹897 crore. The buyers and sellers, however, were not known immediately.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the seller was Sumedh Tools Private Limited, which is part of the promoter group. As per data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sumedh Tools held a 6.56% stake in the company as of the September quarter.

Promoters hold a majority stake of 73% in the recently listed company, followed by public shareholders, who collectively own a 15.3% stake. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) hold 7.7% and 4.4% stakes, respectively.

JM Financial, Investec flag 4W strategy as key growth driver Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial has recently initiated coverage on Belrise share price with a ‘buy’ rating and set a target price of ₹215 apiece, based on 25x FY28E P/E. The brokerage said the company is strategically expanding its four-wheeler (4W) segment, aiming to double revenue from this category over the next 2–2.5 years.

This growth, as per the brokerage, is expected to be driven by a strengthened product portfolio and the acquisition of H-One, which brings advanced technology in high-tensile steel components (up to 1,100 MPa) and access to two key Japanese OEMs.

Further, it highlighted that the acquisition of Mag Filters enhances BIL’s reach by opening doors to India’s 4W market leader. This pivot towards 4Ws and commercial vehicles (CVs) offers a multi-year growth runway, supported by a larger addressable market and rising premiumisation in passenger vehicles, which is driving higher component complexity.

Earlier in September, global brokerage firm Investec also initiated coverage on the Belrise share price with a ‘buy’ rating and set a target price of ₹185 apiece. The brokerage cited key factors behind its positive outlook, including expanding ties with OEMs, new product rollouts, and improving average selling prices through premiumisation.

Investec also noted that the company is increasing its focus on the 4W segment, describing it as nascent but primed for rapid ramp-up.

Belrise share price up 100% from its IPO price Belrise Industries is an Indian automotive component manufacturer offering a wide range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

Belrise share price made a healthy debut on Indian exchanges in May 2025, listing at ₹100 apiece on the NSE, an 11% premium to its issue price of ₹90, and ended the session with a gain of over 8% compared with the issue price.

Following the strong listing on the bourses, Belrise share price continued to maintain the same momentum in the subsequent months and now trades 100% higher than its issue price.

