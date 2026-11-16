Belrise Industries shares surge 13% after Q2 results, H-One merger; stock rallies 44% in a year — What technical experts

Belrise Industries shares surged 13% on Monday, 16 November, after the automotive components manufacturer reported a strong set of Q2 FY27 results, driven by healthy revenue growth and improved profitability.

The company's revenue from operations rose 16.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,746.3 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹2,353.5 crore in Q2 FY26. Gross profit increased 23.1% to ₹558.3 crore, while EBITDA grew 11.6% to ₹330.6 crore from ₹296.2 crore a year earlier.

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However, EBITDA margin moderated to 12% from 12.6% in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 22.2% to ₹220.8 crore, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rose 25% to ₹166.3 crore from ₹132.9 crore. Adjusted PAT margin improved to 6.1% from 5.7%.

Segmental performance drives growth Belrise Industries recorded broad-based growth across its automotive business segments in Q2 FY27, with the two-wheeler and three-wheeler category continuing to account for a significant share of its revenue.

The two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment registered a 24% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹1,868 crore. The passenger vehicle segment delivered stronger growth, with revenue jumping 41% to ₹127 crore, while the commercial vehicle business reported a 47% increase to ₹225 crore.

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Revenue from powertrain-agnostic products, which can be used across different vehicle propulsion technologies, rose 22% to ₹1,659 crore. Meanwhile, revenue from internal combustion engine (ICE)-based products increased 17% to ₹561 crore.

The company also expanded its order book during the quarter, securing new contracts across automotive and non-automotive businesses. It received an order to supply complete chassis assemblies to a leading Indian heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) manufacturer, with production expected to commence in Q1 FY28.

Belrise also won a body and chassis assembly contract for a leading three-wheeler model, with production scheduled to begin in the same quarter. In its suspension business, the company added its sixth original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer, with production expected to start in Q3 FY27. It also secured additional suspension orders, with deliveries slated to commence in Q4 FY27.

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Beyond automobiles, Belrise is expanding into new segments. The company secured an order for computer numerical control (CNC) fixtures in the consumer electronics space and received an additional track beams order from a major aircraft OEM, strengthening its presence in the aerospace and defence segment.

Belrise Industries plans merger of H-One India In a separate development, Belrise Industries has proposed merging its wholly owned subsidiary, H-One India, with the parent company to streamline its organisational structure and unlock operational efficiencies.

H-One India is engaged in manufacturing pressed and welded panels, along with automotive sub-assemblies. The subsidiary reported a turnover of ₹209 crore and a net profit of ₹15.4 crore in FY26.

The proposed consolidation is expected to help Belrise achieve operational synergies, optimise resource utilisation, lower costs and simplify its corporate structure. Since H-One India is already a wholly owned subsidiary, the transaction will not involve any cash or share consideration. The company has also clarified that the merger will not alter its existing shareholding pattern.

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Belrise has withdrawn an earlier merger scheme that received approval in November 2025 and replaced it with a revised proposal.

Belrise Industries shares Belrise Industries share price today opened at ₹222.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹242.15 per share, and an intraday low of ₹220.75 apiece.

Belrise Industries shares have gained 8.52% over the past week and 12.79% in two weeks, reflecting a recent pickup in buying interest. The stock has risen 2.1% over the past month, although it remains down 7.46% over three months. On a longer-term basis, the shares have advanced 12.79% in six months, 28.12% year-to-date and 43.81% over the past year.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Belrise Industries found support around its 200-day DEMA and witnessed a sharp price upmove accompanied by strong volumes. He believes the stock could resume its broader uptrend in the near term. Jain identified ₹212 as the key support level, while ₹255 is the immediate resistance.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Belrise Industries has moved higher after consolidating around its key exponential moving averages (EMAs). The stock has broken out of a pennant formation within a broader broadening wedge pattern, with the breakout emerging above ₹235. He noted that strong volumes accompanying the move lend credibility to the breakout. On the upside, he sees resistance at ₹255, followed by ₹270, and believes the stock has the potential to advance towards these levels.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said Belrise Industries is trading around ₹240.11 on the daily chart after decisively breaking above its falling trendline resistance. The breakout followed healthy accumulation near the 200-day EMA at ₹211.83. He added that the stock continues to maintain a higher-high and higher-low formation over the broader timeframe, indicating that its primary uptrend remains intact.

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Tailor noted that the stock has reclaimed and is trading comfortably above its key EMAs, including the 50-day EMA at ₹224.86, 100-day EMA at ₹225 and 200-day EMA at ₹211.83, reinforcing the bullish technical setup. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also climbed to 62.68 after consolidating around the midpoint, signalling renewed buying momentum. With the earlier resistance zone of ₹225 now acting as immediate support, he sees the stock moving towards the ₹250– ₹268 range.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Belrise Industries has rallied sharply following its November 13 results and is currently trading around 11% higher. The stock reclaimed all its key EMAs in a single session, while the RSI moved above 60, indicating a significant improvement in momentum. He added that sustaining at current levels could help the stock establish a strong base for a broader upward move.

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Shah highlighted the ₹240– ₹245 range as a crucial resistance zone, which has capped the stock's advances on several previous occasions. However, he believes the current momentum appears stronger than in earlier breakout attempts. A decisive move above ₹245 could trigger further upside towards the stock's all-time high zone of ₹268– ₹269. On the downside, he identified ₹220– ₹222 as the immediate support zone, which could provide a cushion against any profit-booking pressure.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.