BEML bags 842 crore order from defence ministry; shares climb 5%

MUMBAI : Shares of BEML gained as much as 4.60% after it bagged a order from Ministry of Defence for supply of 330 High Mobility Vehicles, for Pinaka project at a value of ₹842 crore.

At 12:26 pm, BEML was trading at ₹684.00 apiece on the BSE, up 2.21% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex added 0.6% to 38,863.22.

BEML, the leading Defence equipment manufacturer, has bagged a prestigious order from Ministry of Defence, according to a regulatory filing. Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher developed indigenously for the Indian Army and produced in India by involving Public Sector and Private Sector Defence Industries. The equipment will be manufactured by BEML at its Palakkad Plant in Kerala and would supply the vehicle platform to MoD in a span of 3 years. The announcement was made after market hours on Monday

The multi-barrel launcher system is mounted on the highly rugged BEML truck, much acclaimed for its off-road mobility and would provide the Indian Army with vital manoeuvrability on the battlefield.

