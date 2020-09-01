BEML bags 842 crore order from defence ministry; shares climb 5%

BEML, the leading Defence equipment manufacturer, has bagged a prestigious order from Ministry of Defence, according to a regulatory filing. Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher developed indigenously for the Indian Army and produced in India by involving Public Sector and Private Sector Defence Industries. The equipment will be manufactured by BEML at its Palakkad Plant in Kerala and would supply the vehicle platform to MoD in a span of 3 years. The announcement was made after market hours on Monday