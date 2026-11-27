Defence stocks to buy: Despite selling pressure in the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, defence stocks have seen strong buying since early-morning deals on Friday. Defence major BEML shares skyrocketed 14% and hit a new 52-week high of ₹2,378 per share. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics shot up around 4%, whereas shares of Cochin Shipyard, BEL, and Bharat Forge shot up over 2%.
According to stock market experts, defence stocks were at the receiving end in the recent sell-off, and these shares were expected to bounce back as they have strong order book-fueled fundamentals. Renewed FPI inflows are also a reason for a strong rebound after the recent sell-off in Indian defence stocks. They said that defence stocks with strong book values should be preferred, as most Indian defence stocks have strong fundamentals.
Highlighting the sharp rise in Indian defence stocks, despite the stock market crash, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “This rally in the Indian defence stocks can be attributed to three major reasons: bottom fishing after recent sell-off, renewed FIIs inflows, and strong order book-fueled fundamentals of Indian defence companies.”
Gorakshkar said that Indian defence stocks were under severe selling pressude and now they have limited downside probability. As FIIs have started pumping money in the Indian stock market, defence stocks along with banking and IT are expected to attract them most as banking would be the beneficiary of a possible economic boom, whereas IT and defence are cash-rich stocks available at attractive discounts. He said that choosing a defence stock in India is difficult as this segment is still dominated by the government orders and most of the defence companies are sitting at strong order book. So, high book value stocks should be preferred.
“The sector is backed by the ₹7.85 lakh crore Ministry of Defence allocation in the Union Budget 2026–27 (up ~15% year-on-year) and the Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) recent approval of ₹2.12 lakh crore in procurement proposals—roughly 82% of which is earmarked for Indian manufacturers,” Gorakshkar added.
Decoding the book value of Indian defence majors, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Among the Indian defence pack, shares of HAL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, GRSE, Bharat Dynamics, and Bharat Electronics (BEL) are available at strong book value with HAL shares leading from the front, followed by Mazagon Dock, GRSE, BDL, and BEL.”
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