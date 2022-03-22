BEML Limited on Tuesday announced that its board of directors of the company in its meeting held on March 22, 2022, inter-alia, has declared interim dividend of ₹5/- per equity share of ₹10/- each (i.e. 50% of paid up share capital) for the financial year 2021-22.

In this connection, the company has fixed the record date next week on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as intimated vide letter referred above.

Shares of BEML have surged over 11% in a year's period. The stock has declined over 5% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. BEML, a Defence PSU Company, is a leading defence, mining & construction and rail coach manufacturer in India.

