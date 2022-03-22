OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BEML declares interim dividend, fixes record date
Listen to this article

BEML Limited on Tuesday announced that its board of directors of the company in its meeting held on March 22, 2022, inter-alia, has declared interim dividend of 5/- per equity share of 10/- each (i.e. 50% of paid up share capital) for the financial year 2021-22.

In this connection, the company has fixed the record date next week on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as intimated vide letter referred above.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shares of BEML have surged over 11% in a year's period. The stock has declined over 5% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. BEML, a Defence PSU Company, is a leading defence, mining & construction and rail coach manufacturer in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout