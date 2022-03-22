Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BEML declares interim dividend, fixes record date

BEML declares interim dividend, fixes record date

BEML shares are up over 11% in a year's period
1 min read . 01:19 PM IST Livemint

  • The company has fixed the record date next week on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEML Limited on Tuesday announced that its board of directors of the company in its meeting held on March 22, 2022, inter-alia, has declared interim dividend of 5/- per equity share of 10/- each (i.e. 50% of paid up share capital) for the financial year 2021-22.

BEML Limited on Tuesday announced that its board of directors of the company in its meeting held on March 22, 2022, inter-alia, has declared interim dividend of 5/- per equity share of 10/- each (i.e. 50% of paid up share capital) for the financial year 2021-22.

In this connection, the company has fixed the record date next week on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as intimated vide letter referred above.

In this connection, the company has fixed the record date next week on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as intimated vide letter referred above.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Shares of BEML have surged over 11% in a year's period. The stock has declined over 5% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. BEML, a Defence PSU Company, is a leading defence, mining & construction and rail coach manufacturer in India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!