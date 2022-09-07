BEML's record date for demerger of land assets this week. Key things to know

The company had postponed the board meet to fix the record date from August 18 to August 24, 2022. “We refer to our letter cited above communicating regarding a Board Meeting of BEML Limited scheduled on Thursday , the 18.08.2022, inter-alia, to fix the Record Date for striking the list of eligible shareholders for considering 1:1 issue of shares by BEML Land Assets Limited as per Scheme of Arrangement for demerger approved by Hon'ble MCA, stands postponed to Wednesday, the 24.08.2022, due to administrative reasons," the company had informed in an exchange filing.