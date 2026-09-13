BEML dividend 2026 record date soon: Over 33% returns in 6 months; now 246% dividend - Check amount per share, yield

BEML dividend 2026: BEML had announced a final dividend of ₹12.28 per equity share of ₹5 face value for FY26, along with its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026.
BEML share price ended the session 0.74% higher at ₹2,030 per share on Friday. The stock has slipped over 2% in the past five trading sessions.
BEML reported a consolidated net loss of ₹27 crore for the quarter ended June, narrowing significantly from ₹64 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations increased 29.3% year-on-year to ₹820 crore from ₹634 crore, according to the company’s quarterly results filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.
The state-owned company also turned EBITDA positive, reporting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of ₹2 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹49 crore a year earlier.
BEML’s loss before tax narrowed to ₹33.71 crore from ₹70.28 crore in the year-ago quarter. After accounting for taxes, the company posted a net loss of ₹27.01 crore, compared with ₹64.11 crore in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses stood at ₹854.91 crore during the quarter. Material consumption expenses were ₹428.64 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at ₹202.63 crore and finance costs at ₹13.87 crore.
Overall, BEML’s June-quarter performance showed an improvement, supported by strong revenue growth, a narrower net loss and a turnaround in EBITDA compared with the year-ago period.
BEML shares have delivered mixed performance over the short term. The stock declined 1.33% over the past week, indicating some near-term weakness. However, the stock has gained 6.74% in a month and 33% in six months, suggesting a recovery in recent trading sessions.
On a year-to-date basis, BEML has advanced 9.91%, while its one-year performance has remained largely flat, with the stock gaining just 0.24%.
The longer-term performance, however, remains strong. BEML shares have surged 55.93% over the past three years and delivered a substantial 205.14% return over five years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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