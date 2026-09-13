BEML dividend 2026 record date soon: Over 33% returns in 6 months; now 246% dividend - Check amount per share, yield

BEML dividend 2026: BEML had announced a final dividend of ₹12.28 per equity share of ₹5 face value for FY26, along with its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026.

BEML share price ended the session 0.74% higher at ₹2,030 per share on Friday. The stock has slipped over 2% in the past five trading sessions.

BEML dividend 2026 details Dividend payout : BEML had declared a final dividend of ₹ 12.28 per equity share with a face value of ₹ 5 for FY26.

: BEML had declared a final dividend of 12.28 per equity share with a face value of 5 for FY26. Record date : The company has set 22 September as the record date for the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend.

: The company has set 22 September as the record date for the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend. 246% dividend : The dividend is equivalent to 246% of the company’s paid-up share capital.

: The dividend is equivalent to 246% of the company’s paid-up share capital. Amount per share: The revised final dividend also includes the ₹ 0.55 per share dividend recommended by the board. BEML Q1 results 2026 BEML reported a consolidated net loss of ₹27 crore for the quarter ended June, narrowing significantly from ₹64 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 29.3% year-on-year to ₹820 crore from ₹634 crore, according to the company’s quarterly results filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.

The state-owned company also turned EBITDA positive, reporting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of ₹2 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹49 crore a year earlier.

BEML’s loss before tax narrowed to ₹33.71 crore from ₹70.28 crore in the year-ago quarter. After accounting for taxes, the company posted a net loss of ₹27.01 crore, compared with ₹64.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses stood at ₹854.91 crore during the quarter. Material consumption expenses were ₹428.64 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at ₹202.63 crore and finance costs at ₹13.87 crore.

Overall, BEML’s June-quarter performance showed an improvement, supported by strong revenue growth, a narrower net loss and a turnaround in EBITDA compared with the year-ago period.

BEML share price performance BEML shares have delivered mixed performance over the short term. The stock declined 1.33% over the past week, indicating some near-term weakness. However, the stock has gained 6.74% in a month and 33% in six months, suggesting a recovery in recent trading sessions.

On a year-to-date basis, BEML has advanced 9.91%, while its one-year performance has remained largely flat, with the stock gaining just 0.24%.

The longer-term performance, however, remains strong. BEML shares have surged 55.93% over the past three years and delivered a substantial 205.14% return over five years.