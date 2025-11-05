BEML Q2 Results: Net profit declines 6% YoY to ₹48 crore; revenue at ₹839.09 crore

PSU defence company BEML announced its September quarter results on Wednesday, November 5. The company posted a 5 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit to ₹48 crore, as compared to ₹51.03 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations also fell nearly 2.4 per cent to ₹839 crore in the quarter ending on September 30, 2025, against ₹859.84 crore in the corresponding year.

Operating margin and EBITDA The company’s operating margin improved marginally to 8.7 per cent from 8.5 per cent a year earlier, reflecting stable cost control.

This represents a significant rebound from the June quarter of FY26, when BEML posted a net loss of ₹64 crore, compared to a ₹70.5 crore loss in the same period last year.

In the June quarter, EBITDA loss was ₹49 crore, slightly better than expectations of a ₹45 crore loss and the ₹50.1 crore loss recorded a year ago.

Revenue for that quarter was ₹634 crore, broadly unchanged year-on-year, missing the projected ₹689 crore and declining over 60 per cent sequentially.

BEML caters to key sectors such as defence, railways, and mining. The company operates through three primary segments — Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro.

BEML signs MoU with Dredging Corp BEML announced that it has entered into multiple agreements with Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) for the design and construction of dredgers and the supply of spare parts.

The two companies formed a strategic partnership by signing three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) valued at around ₹350 crore during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, BEML said in a statement.

These MoUs cover a wide range of initiatives, including the supply of locally manufactured spare parts for DCIL dredgers, the design and building of inland cutter suction dredgers, and the development of cable dredgers, long-reach excavators, and customised dredging solutions to aid reservoir de-siltation and inland waterway development across India.