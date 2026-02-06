BEML Q3 Results 2026: Defence PSU posts net loss of ₹22.4 crore; declares dividend of ₹2.50. Stock slips 10%

BEML, the state-run defence company, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹22.38 crore in the third quarter of FY26 as against a net profit of ₹24.41 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 increased 23.7% to ₹1,083.27 crore from ₹875.77, year-on-year (YoY).

The expenses of BEML also rose to ₹1,112.54 crore from ₹850.70 crore in the year-ago period.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the December quarter plunged 94% to ₹4 crore from ₹60.4 crore, while EBITDA margin dropped to 0.3% from 6.9%, YoY.

After the announcement Q3 results, BEML share price crashed up to 10%.

BEML Dividend The Board of Directors of BEML also declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, i.e. 50% of paid up share capital, for the financial year 2025-26. The company had fixed the Record date as 13 February 2026 for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date.

Technical Outlook BEML share price has recently underperformed as it is unable to surpass its 200 DEMA resistance.

“The near term trend looks weak and hence, short term traders should avoid bottom fishing. The support for BEML stock is placed around ₹1,480 which is the 200 EMA on the weekly charts,” said Head, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

BEML share price has fallen over 13% in one month and has declined 20% in three months. The PSU defence stock has fallen 2% in one year, and has dropped 11% in two years. However, BEML stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 308% over the past five years.

At 2:35 PM, BEML share price was trading 9.55% lower at ₹1,581.35 apiece on the BSE.