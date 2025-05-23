BEML Q4 Results: Profit jumps 12% YoY to ₹288 crore; board defers decision on final dividend

BEML Q4 Results: Miniratna PSU BEML Limited on Friday, May 23, announced a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 for the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

Advertisement

The profit for the January-March quarter stood at ₹287.55 crore, as against ₹256.80 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 jumped 9% YoY to ₹1652.53 crore, compared with ₹1513.65 crore.

On a sequential basis, BEML's revenue jumped 89% from ₹857.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter, while the revenue surged 1,059% from ₹24.41 crore.

BEML Dividend Update The company added that the Board has deferred the declaration of the final dividend for FY25. "... we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has deferred the declaration the final dividend for the FY 2024-25," it said.

Advertisement

However, earlier this month, BEML announced a second interim dividend of ₹15 per share. “We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its 411th meeting held on 09.05.2025, inter-alia, has declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (i.e. 150% of paid up share capital) for the Financial year 2024-25,” BEML said.

The company had fixed May 15 as the record date for the said second interim dividend.

In the past 12 months, BEML Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹35.50 per share, according to Trendlyne data.

BEML Share Price Trend BEML shares reacted to the strong earnings announcement, rising as much as 4.4% in intraday trade today on the BSE. The PSU stock hit the day's high of ₹37,89 while its low stands at ₹3,600.40.

Advertisement

In the last three months, BEML stock price is up 43% while it has gained 18% in the last one month.