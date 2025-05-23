Subscribe

BEML Q4 Results: Profit jumps 12% YoY to ₹288 crore; board defers decision on final dividend

BEML Q4 Results: Miniratna PSU BEML reported a 12% YoY increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching 287.55 crore. Revenue rose 9% YoY to 1652.53 crore. The company deferred the final dividend declaration, but earlier announced a second interim dividend of 15 per share.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 May 2025, 02:06 PM IST
BEML Q4 Results: Miniratna PSU BEML Limited on Friday, May 23, announced a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 for the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

The profit for the January-March quarter stood at 287.55 crore, as against 256.80 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 jumped 9% YoY to 1652.53 crore, compared with 1513.65 crore.

On a sequential basis, BEML's revenue jumped 89% from 857.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter, while the revenue surged 1,059% from 24.41 crore.

BEML Dividend Update

The company added that the Board has deferred the declaration of the final dividend for FY25. "... we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has deferred the declaration the final dividend for the FY 2024-25," it said.

However, earlier this month, BEML announced a second interim dividend of 15 per share. “We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its 411th meeting held on 09.05.2025, inter-alia, has declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (i.e. 150% of paid up share capital) for the Financial year 2024-25,” BEML said.

The company had fixed May 15 as the record date for the said second interim dividend.

In the past 12 months, BEML Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to 35.50 per share, according to Trendlyne data.

BEML Share Price Trend

BEML shares reacted to the strong earnings announcement, rising as much as 4.4% in intraday trade today on the BSE. The PSU stock hit the day's high of 37,89 while its low stands at 3,600.40.

In the last three months, BEML stock price is up 43% while it has gained 18% in the last one month.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
