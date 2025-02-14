BEML, REC, Bharat Dynamics among 20 stocks to trade ex-date for dividend, bonus or split

Stock Market Today: BEML, Bharat Dynamics, Cummins India, Alkem Laboratories, Aarti Pharmalabs, Dhruv Consultancy Services, Engineers India, Escorts Kubota, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Majestic Auto, PI Industries, REC, EKI Energy Services, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation and Premier Energies are the companies that will trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 14.

Meanwhile, shares of Ascensive Educare and Pritika Engineering Components will trade ex-split in trade today.

Richfield Financial Services also had announced a 1:1 bonus issue, doubling their share count effective February 14th

Advertisement

Dividend Stocks: 1. Aarti Pharmalabs had declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5/- (@50%) per equity share of ₹5/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

2. Alkem Laboratories declared an interim dividend of ₹37/- per equity share on the face value of ₹2/- per share for the financial year 2024-2025. The interim dividend payment date shall be on and from February 28.

3. BEML declared an interim dividend of ₹5/- per equity share of ₹10/- each (i.e. 50% of paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

4. Bharat Dynamics had declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25@ ₹4 per share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each.

5. Cummins India had declared an interim dividend of ₹18/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 900%, on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2024-25.

6. Dhruv Consultancy Services had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10/- per equity share of ₹10/- each of the company for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

7. Engineers India announced an interim dividend of ₹2/- per share (on the face value of ₹5/- each) for the financial year 2024-25.

8. Escorts Kubota declared an interim dividend of ₹10/- (100%) per fully paid-up equity share of ₹10/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

9. Gulf Oil Lubricants India declared an interim dividend of ₹20/- per equity share of the face value of ₹2/- each (1,000%) for the financial year 2024-25.

10. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries had declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹5 each (i.e. 60%) for the financial year 2024–2025.

Advertisement

11. Majestic Auto had declared a dividend of ₹5 per share.

12. MRF had declared a dividend of ₹3 per share.

13. PI Industries had declared a dividend of ₹6 per share.

14. Premier Energies had declared a dividend of ₹0.5 per share.

15. REC had declared a third interim dividend of ₹4.3 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

16. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation announced an interim dividend of ₹1.5 apiece.

17. EKI Energy Services declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

Stock Splits: 18. Ascensive Educare announced subdivision/ split of existing equity shares of the company, such that one equity share having a face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid up, will be subdivided into 10 equity shares having the face value of ₹1/- (Rupees one only) each, fully paid up.

19. Pritika Engineering Components announced a split of shares having ₹10 face value into ₹5 per share.

Bonus Issue: 20. Richfield Financial Services had announced a 1:1 bonus issue, doubling their share count effective February 14.

Advertisement

The company had announced subdivision/ split of existing equity shares of the company, such that 1 (one) equity share having a face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid up, to be subdivided into 10 (Ten) equity shares having the face value of ₹1/- (Rupees one only) each.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.