BEML share price extends rally to third straight session. What's driving THIS bull trend?

BEML share price in focus: Shares of BEML, which provides engineering solutions across various sectors, including defense, mining, and infrastructure, extended gains to the third straight session on Tuesday, May 27, after a robust performance during the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

BEML share price gained nearly 4% in intraday trade today, reaching the day's high of ₹4437.95 apiece. Including today's rise, BEML stock has surged over 21% in the last three days. In May, so far, the PSU stock has risen 37%, following a strong demand for defence counters amid India-Pakistan conflict.

The company's strong Q4 results and the guidance for the ongoing financial year (FY26) further boosted investor sentiment in the counter. Most brokerages also retained their bullish views on BEML stock post the earnings show.

BEML Q4 results During the March 2025 quarter, BEML, a Miniratna PSU, posted a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹290 crore, owing to improvement in operating performance.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 14.1% YoY to ₹420 crore. EBITDA margin improved by 110bps YoY to 25.6% due to expansion in gross margins and lower employee cost. Overall, revenue was higher than by 9.2% YoY at ₹1,650 crore.

Order book for the year stood at ₹14,610 crore as against the guidance of ₹18,000 crore amid slippage of orders in the next quarter due to delay in decision making in railway and metro projects. However, the management expects these deferred orders to boost the FY26 closing order book to ~ ₹22,000 crore.