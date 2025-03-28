BEML share price jumps 5% on ₹405-crore order win; MOFSL stake purchase; do you own?

BEML share price zoomed 5 per cent on Friday's trading session after - the company bagged a ₹405 crore contract from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation for the manufacturing, supply, and launch of standard gauge metro cars.

At 9:50 am, the BEML stock was trading at ₹3,356 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has ascended 32.65 per cent in over a month.

According to an exchange filing on Thursday,

The contract covers the design, production, delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning of standard gauge metro cars. It also includes personnel training and comprehensive maintenance for up to 15 years as part of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Projects.

MOFSL acquired stake in BEML The stock also rose after Motilal Oswal Financial Mutual Fund acquired a stake in the company through block deals on Thursday, March 27. Motilal Oswal MF acquired 2.66 lakh shares of BEML at an average price of ₹3,048.3 per share, as per data released last evening.

Stock exchange data indicates that Motilal Oswal held less than a 1 per cent stake in BEML at the end of the December quarter, which may explain why its name was absent from the previously reported shareholding pattern.

According to the December shareholding pattern, mutual funds such as Invesco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Small Cap Fund, and ICICI Prudential held stakes in BEML ranging from 1.83 per cent to 6.15 per cent.

BEML stock has dropped 12.18 per cent over the past six months and is down 21.39 per cent year-to-date.