BEML share price to be in focus as board to consider stock split

State-owned heavy equipment manufacturer, BEML Ltd, announced on Friday (July 11) that its board plans to convene on Monday, July 21, 2025, to evaluate a stock split, which involves subdividing its equity shares. The company did not specify the ratio for the stock split.

The trading window will be closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the financial results are announced, with the date for the board meeting to be communicated later.

“….that a Board Meeting of M/s. BEML Limited will be held on Monday, the 21st July, 2025, inter-alia, to Sub-division / Split of Equity Shares of the company pursuant to the provisions of section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Typically, a company opts for a stock split to increase the total number of outstanding shares and enhance trading liquidity by making its shares more affordable for shareholders.

Recently, BEML announced that it has received two different export contracts totaling around $6.23 million. The first contract is from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) area for the delivery of heavy-duty bulldozers. The second contract is a first-time order from Uzbekistan for the provision of a high-performance motor grader.

Q4 results BEML reported its consolidated profit increased by 11.9% to ₹287.55 crore for the quarter that concluded on March 31, 2025. In the same period last year, the company reported a profit of ₹256.80 crore, according to a submission to the BSE. For the January-March quarter, the company's income rose to ₹1,656.36 crore, up from ₹1,518.25 crore during the previous year, as noted in the filing.

The company's profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, grew to ₹292.52 crore compared to ₹281.77 crore from the prior fiscal year. However, BEML's income for the year ending March 31, 2025, decreased to ₹4,045.95 crore from ₹4,096.56 crore in the previous financial year.

On Friday, BEML share price ended 3.85% lower at ₹4,425.80 apiece on the BSE.