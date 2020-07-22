Mumbai: Shares of BEML rose as much as 2.29% after the company received a ₹557 crore order from the defence ministry for supply of 1,512 track width mine plough for T-90 tanks of Indian Armoured Corps.

BEML shares later pared gains and were at ₹650, up 0.04% from their previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.42% to 37771.24.

Under the ‘Make in India' policy, the contract has 'buy' and 'make' categorisation with a minimum of 50% indigenous content in the 'make' portion of the contract. The mine ploughs will be manufactured at BEML facilities with the help of Pearson Engineering, UK.

These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 tanks which will facilitate individual mobility to the tanks while negotiating mine fields. Out of 1,512 mine plough, BEML will supply 100 units in 12 months and 250 in subsequent years. The order will be completed in seven years.

"This is another example of BEML's capability to meet the specific requirements of our armed forces. BEML signifies the true spirit of 'Make in India' and enabler for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," said Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD, BEML Limited.

BEML reported a 14.85% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹186.33 crore in the quarter ended March. Sales declined 22.07% to ₹1066.42 crore.

Since the beginning of the year, BEML shares have lost 34% against a loss of 8% in Sensex. From March lows, the stock has gained 76%, while Sensex was up 47%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated