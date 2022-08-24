In its regulatory filing, BEML had said that "we hereby intimate that Board Meeting of BEML Limited will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, inter-alia, to fix the Record Date for striking the list of eligible shareholders for considering 1:1 issue of shares by BEML Land Assets Limited as per Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger approved by Hon’ble Ministry of Corporate Affairs, followed by Board Meeting of BEML Land Assets Limited for taking on record the said Record Date as fixed by Board of BEML Limited."