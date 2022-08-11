PSU mining firm, BEML on Thursday witnessed a strong bull run as shares skyrocketed nearly 20% in a single day. Investors' optimism in BEML shares comes after the company decided to fix a record date to determine eligible shareholders for issuing shares by BEML Land Assets as part of the demerger scheme. Also, executing the order of construction equipment for the Cameroon Cassava project boosted sentiments. Analysts are upbeat on BEML shares going forward as the company is seen as well-placed to capitalize on the imminent opportunities in mining, defence, and railway & metro segments.

