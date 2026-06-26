BEML shares to be in focus on Monday after securing additional $5.35 million Middle East export order

Shares of BEML Ltd., India's leading multi-technology company under the Ministry of Defence, are likely to attract investors' attention on Monday, 30 June, after the company announced that it has secured an additional export order worth approximately $5.35 million from the Middle East for the supply of heavy earth-moving equipment for infrastructure development applications.

In a regulatory filing today, the company said the latest order increases the aggregate value of orders received under the same contract from $36.38 million to approximately $41.73 million.

BEML added that, following the receipt of the additional order, its total international order book stood at approximately $112.35 million as of June 25, 2026, its filing showed.

The company said the machines are designed to deliver superior performance under demanding operating conditions, incorporating advanced engineering, enhanced durability, and compliance with stringent international quality standards.

It added that the order was received in the normal course of business and pertains to the supply of heavy earth-moving equipment for infrastructure development projects in the Middle East.

The company manufactures a wide range of heavy equipment used across sectors such as earthmoving, railways, mining, and defence.

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BEML Q4 and FY26 results For the March ending quarter, BEML recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,794 crore, registering a growth of 8.57% compared with ₹1,653 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

However, the company reported a 37.4% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹179.82 crore, compared with ₹287.55 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year, BEML achieved its highest-ever annual revenue of ₹4,351 crore, reflecting a growth of 8.16% over ₹4,022 crore in FY25. The company also reported its highest-ever Value of Production (VoP) at ₹4,239 crore, an increase of 8.58% from ₹3,905 crore in the previous year.

Net profit, however, declined to ₹141 crore in FY26 from ₹293 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's outlook remains strong, supported by its highest-ever closing order book of ₹15,896 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing strong business visibility and reinforcing customer confidence across strategic sectors.

BEML also achieved an order inflow of ₹5,440 crore during FY26. During the year, the company continued to strengthen its position as a key contributor to India's industrial and infrastructure growth through several strategic initiatives and achievements.

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BEML shares remain volatile BEML shares have remained volatile since touching their record high in July 2024, alternating between gains and losses, with most months ending in the red. From the peak of ₹2,744, the stock has declined 36% to trade at around ₹1,748.

The stock's four-year bull run came to an end in 2025, when it declined 6%, and the volatility has continued in 2026, with the shares down another 6% so far this year.

Between 2021 and 2024, BEML shares delivered positive returns in each calendar year, generating a cumulative gain of nearly 425%.