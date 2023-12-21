Benchmark Computer Solutions share price saw a strong opening. List at ₹80 on the BSE SME , 21.21% higher than issue price of ₹66.

Benchmark IPO GMP or grey market premium stood at +15. This had indicated that Benchmark Computer share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Benchmark Computer share price was indicated at ₹81 apiece, which was 22.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹66.

'Grey market premium' indicate investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Benchmark Computer Solutions IPO had received a very strong response and was subscribed 484.49 times. The public issue subscribed 590.26 times in the retail category, 357.89 times in other category by December 18, 2023.

Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited provides technology consulting and IT infrastructure solutions. The company offers complete technology solutions as well as services connected to technology, such as software development and IT infrastructure. The company offers all service models, including platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS).

The company's service offerings include software and web-based applications, IT infrastructure and solution services, annual maintenance contracts (AMCs), and facility management services (FMS). The company possesses deep domain knowledge in both traditional and new age technologies, as well as technology expertise across industry sector.

Between the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited's revenue increased by 70.21% and its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 145.43%.

As stated in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's (with a P/E of 16.30) listed peers are Silver Touch Technologies Limited (with a P/E of 51.24), and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited (with a P/E of 11.25).

Benchmark Compuyter IPO had opened for subscription on Thursday, December 14, and closed on Monday, December 18. The Benchmark IPO price band had been set at ₹66 apiece. The Benchmark Computer IPO lot size stood at 2,000 shares.

