Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Benchmark Indian equity indices open 0.9% higher; Sensex reclaims 50k mark

Benchmark Indian equity indices open 0.9% higher; Sensex reclaims 50k mark

Premium
At 9.40am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.89% to 50,007.90 points while Nifty rose 0.86% to 15,034 points.
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Indian equity markets on Friday opened 0.86% higher with benchmark Sensex reclaiming 50,000 mark, as analysts expect lockdowns to ease soon on continued dip in covid infection cases

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets on Friday opened 0.86% higher with benchmark Sensex reclaiming 50,000 mark, as analysts expect lockdowns to ease soon on continued dip in covid infection cases.

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets on Friday opened 0.86% higher with benchmark Sensex reclaiming 50,000 mark, as analysts expect lockdowns to ease soon on continued dip in covid infection cases.

At 9.40am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.89% to 50,007.90 points while Nifty rose 0.86% to 15,034 points.

TRENDING STORIES See All

At 9.40am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.89% to 50,007.90 points while Nifty rose 0.86% to 15,034 points.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Benchmark indices witnessed sharp run-up this week despite selling pressure seen in last two days as daily caseload in second wave continued to remain below 3 lakh despite increase in number of testing, which offered comfort and may result in lifting of ongoing state level lockdowns sooner", said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Further, assumption of second wave of covid-19 to peak-out by the end of May or mid of June holds true and adverse impact of second wave should not be felt beyond Q1FY22. Investors will continue to focus on trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp up in the country in the near term", Modi added.

Analysts are keenly watching the rate of decline in covid cases and the pace of vaccination.

"Going ahead, the market is likely to continue with its consolidation till the inflation fear looms. Domestically too, though the fresh daily covid cases have started declining but the daily death numbers continue to be record high – thus worrying the market", said Siddhartha Khemka, head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services..

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!