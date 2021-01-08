Benchmark indices close at fresh high

“Indian benchmark equity indices reversed the two day loss on Jan 8 ending the week on a strong note" said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities Ltd. “The results season begins today with TCS coming out with its Q3FY21 numbers. As more companies come out with their numbers, the focus could shift from index to individual stocks and peer stocks. There is still no reversal signal for the index. Another two odd weeks of gains seem plausible though not at the same pace."