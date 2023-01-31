Benchmark indices close marginally higher ahead of the Budget, Sensex settles at 59,5492 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:31 PM IST
BSE Sensex up by 49.49 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 59,549.90, while Nifty 50 was at 17,662.15, up 13.20 points, or 0.07per cent.
Indian benchmark equities ended with marginal gains on Tuesday amid a volatile session . The Indian equities closed higher on Tuesday as Sensex gained 49.49 points while Nifty 50 nears the 17,660 mark up 13.20 points.
