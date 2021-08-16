MUMBAI : Benchmark indices hit a record high for the third consecutive day led by gains in Reliance Industries and Financial stocks.

The benchmark index, Sensex hit a fresh high of 55,680.75 during the day, to finally close at 55,582.58, up 145.29 points or 0.26%, while Nifty hit an all-time high of 16,589.40 in intraday trade to close 33.95 points higher or 0.21% to close at 16,563.05. Both the indices attained record closing high levels.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as 2.7% and was the biggest contributor to gains for both indexes, driving them to new highs. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv gained 3.64% and 1.69% respectively. Out of 30 shares in the Sensex, 15 rose, while 15 fell.

The broader indices closed in the red. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.18% and the BSE Smallcap index lost 0.57%.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said "Markets traded lacklustre and ended marginally higher, in absence of any major trigger. The tone was muted in the beginning however healthy buying in select heavyweights like Reliance combined with stocks from the metal and financials space aided the index to inch higher as the session progressed. The broader market indices continued their underperformance and ended lower in a range of 0.3-0.8%".

"As the results season is largely behind us, domestic factors, updates on further unlocking and pace of vaccination will remain in focus. Meanwhile, performance of the global indices may induce further volatility. Since we’re seeing limited participation, traders should focus on sectors which are trading in sync with the benchmark and wisely choose the stocks" he added.

Four IPOs got listed on Monday which includes Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics,Devyani International and Exxaro Tiles. Out of the four IPOs, three got listed at premium and one at a discount.

Devyani International closed at ₹123.35, premium of 37.06% compared with the issue price of ₹90 per share. Exxaro Tiles closed at ₹132.25, at a premium of 10.20% compared with the issue price of ₹120 per share. The scrip was listed at ₹126 per share, at a premium of 5% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. Krsnaa Diagnostics closed at ₹990.75, premium of 3.85% to the issue price of ₹954 per share. The scrip was listed at ₹1025 per share, a premium of 7.44% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. While, shares of Windlas Biotech closed at ₹406.70, discount of 11.59% to the issue price of ₹460 per share.

Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty Metal, FMCG and Financial Services witnessed buying while Nifty Media, PSU Bank and Auto indices faced selling pressure.

India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price Index (WPI) eased to 11.16% year-on-year in July 2021, from 12.07% in the previous month and steeply above (-0.25%) in July 2020. The high rate of inflation in July 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas; mineral oils; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc. compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said “Indian markets started mixed following mixed Asian markets cues as China economic data disappoints with retail sales in China rose 8.5% in July as compared with a year ago, far lower than the 11.5% forecasted. Also, worries around geopolitical concerns in Afghanistan kept investors on bay. During the afternoon session, markets turned positive as buying in Energy, Oil & Gas and Metal sectors lifted the indices".

"Sentiments were upbeat as India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 11.16% in July from the previous month's 12.07%, helped by lower increases in the cost of fuel and food items. Additional support also came with ICRA Ratings’ report stating that that most states are likely to be in better fiscal health this financial year as 20 of them are collectively carrying forward ₹2.6 lakh crore borrowed in FY21 to this fiscal" he added.

The market breadth was negative on Monday, with 1,122 stocks ending higher and 2,180 ending lower on the BSE. About 250 stocks touched their 52-week highs while 40 touched 52-week lows. Tracking the negative sentiment in the market, 415 stocks hit their lower circuits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.