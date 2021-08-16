Benchmark indices hit record high for third consecutive day

Devyani International closed at ₹123.35, premium of 37.06% compared with the issue price of ₹90 per share. Exxaro Tiles closed at ₹132.25, at a premium of 10.20% compared with the issue price of ₹120 per share. The scrip was listed at ₹126 per share, at a premium of 5% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. Krsnaa Diagnostics closed at ₹990.75, premium of 3.85% to the issue price of ₹954 per share. The scrip was listed at ₹1025 per share, a premium of 7.44% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. While, shares of Windlas Biotech closed at ₹406.70, discount of 11.59% to the issue price of ₹460 per share.