Indian indices were down nearly 0.4% at market opening on Wednesday, ahead of Reserve Bank of India's release of key bi-monthly policy decision on 4 June.

Markets are likely to remain volatile until RBI's policy announcement, say analysts.

At 9.40am, the benchmark Sensex fell 0.4% to 51,724 points, while Nifty declined 0.26% to 15,535 points.

"Domestic equities look to be muted as of now. Domestic equities witnessed a sharp rally in recent weeks mainly led by increased optimism about economic recovery with continuous fall in daily caseload in the second wave and improvement in recovery rates. Further, the beginning of gradual withdrawal of restrictions by states indicates that economic indicators should start improving from the current month" said Binod Modi, head, strategy at Reliance Securities..

"Investors will continue to focus on the trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp up in the country in the near term. While domestic equities continue to look good, investors must focus on quality stocks with robust earnings visibility and margins of safety. In our view, sectors considered to be major beneficiaries of capex revival are likely to be back in focus in coming weeks," Modi added.

RBI will announce bi-monthly policy on 4 June. RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to keep interest rates on hold in its upcoming review meeting on Friday amid fears of inflation adding to the impact of the second wave of covid infections, according to a Mint survey.

Outperformance of the midcap and smallcap indices this year is impressive, say analysts. Midcap and smallcap indices are up by 23.54% and 29.91%, respectively year to date (YTD), while the Nifty is up by only 11.39%.

"Such outperformance valuations in the broader market too is becoming a concern. With no short-term risks to the market, consolidation is likely in the near term with a stock-specific action in response to the news. Since markets are overbought and over-valued investors should exercise caution even when the markets are exhibiting surprising resilience", said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

