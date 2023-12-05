Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles gets SEBI nod for IPO
The IPO, with a face value of ₹2, consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.13 million equity shares by the promoter and investor selling shareholders.
Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles has received final approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started