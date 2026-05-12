Berger Paints Q4 Results: Net profit rises 28% YoY to ₹335 crore; declares ₹4 dividend

Berger Paints India announced its financial performance for the March-ended quarter and the financial year 2025-26 on May 12, post market hours.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹335.3 crore, marking a 27.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to ₹263 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The improved performance was supported by better margins and an 11.8% jump in volume growth, driven by healthy traction across key business segments.
Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹2,868 crore, compared to ₹2,704 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, registering a 6.1% YoY increase.
Gross and operating margins during the quarter expanded to a 12-quarter high and a 10-quarter high, respectively, supported by a favourable product mix and operating leverage.
The company said its Decorative segment delivered strong double-digit volume growth, along with sequential improvement in value performance, supported by pre-price-hike channel pick-up and strong traction in premium emulsions.
On the operating front, EBITDA came in at ₹481.7 crore, compared to ₹427.8 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a 12.6% YoY growth, while the operating margin expanded to 16.8% from 15.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.
"Our efforts in network expansion and improving growth in low-market-share urban markets continue to show a positive uptick month on month, leading us to being hopeful of improved results going forward," said Abhijit Roy, Managing Director & CEO of Berger Paints India Limited.
For FY26, the company reported a marginal improvement in its financial performance, with net profit rising to ₹1,096 crore from ₹1,077.5 crore in the previous financial year. Revenue from operations also increased to ₹10,420 crore, compared to ₹10,169.2 crore in FY25.
The company also announced a dividend of ₹4 per share.
“The Board of Directors has recommended payment of a dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share of face value Re 1 each fully paid-up, representing a 400% payout for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 102nd Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its earnings filing.
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