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Berger Paints Q4 Results: Net profit rises 28% YoY to ₹335 crore; declares ₹4 dividend

Berger Paints India reported a net profit of 335.3 crore for Q4 FY26, a 27.5% YoY increase. Revenue reached 2,868 crore, up 6.1% YoY. EBITDA was 481.7 crore, reflecting a 12.6% growth YoY.

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 May 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Berger Paints Q4 Results: Net profit rises 27.5% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>335 crore; declares <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 dividend
Berger Paints Q4 Results: Net profit rises 27.5% YoY to ₹335 crore; declares ₹4 dividend

Berger Paints India announced its financial performance for the March-ended quarter and the financial year 2025-26 on May 12, post market hours.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 335.3 crore, marking a 27.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 263 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The improved performance was supported by better margins and an 11.8% jump in volume growth, driven by healthy traction across key business segments.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at 2,868 crore, compared to 2,704 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, registering a 6.1% YoY increase.

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Gross and operating margins during the quarter expanded to a 12-quarter high and a 10-quarter high, respectively, supported by a favourable product mix and operating leverage.

The company said its Decorative segment delivered strong double-digit volume growth, along with sequential improvement in value performance, supported by pre-price-hike channel pick-up and strong traction in premium emulsions.

On the operating front, EBITDA came in at 481.7 crore, compared to 427.8 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a 12.6% YoY growth, while the operating margin expanded to 16.8% from 15.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

"Our efforts in network expansion and improving growth in low-market-share urban markets continue to show a positive uptick month on month, leading us to being hopeful of improved results going forward," said Abhijit Roy, Managing Director & CEO of Berger Paints India Limited.

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For FY26, the company reported a marginal improvement in its financial performance, with net profit rising to 1,096 crore from 1,077.5 crore in the previous financial year. Revenue from operations also increased to 10,420 crore, compared to 10,169.2 crore in FY25.

Berger Paints recommends 4/share dividend

The company also announced a dividend of 4 per share.

“The Board of Directors has recommended payment of a dividend of 4.00 per equity share of face value Re 1 each fully paid-up, representing a 400% payout for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 102nd Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its earnings filing.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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