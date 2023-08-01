Berger Paints to declare bonus shares, Q1 results 2023 this month. Details here2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Bonus shares 2023: Board of directors of Berger Paints is going to consider and approve bonus shares in its upcoming meeting scheduled on 9th August 2023
Bonus shares 2023: The board of directors of Berger Paints Ltd will con sider and approve bonus shares for its shareholders in its meeting scheduled on 9th August 2023. The Kolkata-headquartered company informed Indian stock market bourses that its board will consider and approve the bonus share proposal while discussing its Q1 results 2023. Hence, Berger Paints shareholders are suggested to wait for declaration of Berger Paints bonus shares along with Q1 results for the financial year 2023-24.
