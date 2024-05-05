Berkshire Hathaway bullish on India? Warren Buffett hails 'unexplored opportunities', says ‘next management may…’
Warren Buffett addresses the meeting every year and shares tons of insights about the company's future plans, including specific investments, corporate governance, economy, etc.
Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting is one of the most insightful events in the financial world, and while addressing his shareholders on Sunday, CEO Warren Buffett spoke about the 'unexplored opportunities' in India and said the next management will decide on investments in the Asian country.
