  • Berkshire Hathaway cash pile soars to $325 billion after Warren Buffett slashes Apple, BofA holdings

Nikita Prasad
Published2 Nov 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile reached $325.2 billion in the third quarter, a record for the conglomerate, as Warren Buffett continued to refrain from major acquisitions while trimming some of his most significant equity stakes.

Berkshire once again trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc., the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said Saturday in a statement. The firm’s stake in the iPhone maker was valued at $69.9 billion at the end of the quarter, down from $84.2 billion in the second quarter, indicating that the company cut its stake by about 25%.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 07:26 PM IST
