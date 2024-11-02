Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Berkshire Hathaway cash pile soars to $325 billion after Warren Buffett slashes Apple, BofA holdings

Berkshire Hathaway cash pile soars to $325 billion after Warren Buffett slashes Apple, BofA holdings

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile reached $325.2 billion in the third quarter, a record for the conglomerate, as Warren Buffett continued to refrain from major acquisitions while trimming some of his most significant equity stakes.

Berkshire once again trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc., the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said Saturday in a statement. The firm’s stake in the iPhone maker was valued at $69.9 billion at the end of the quarter, down from $84.2 billion in the second quarter, indicating that the company cut its stake by about 25%.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
