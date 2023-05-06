Billionaire and ace investor, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sees over a 5-folds jump in net earnings for the first quarter of 2023, driven by gains from stocks such as Apple Inc. Also, higher income from investment boosted the operating profit. The top-line front also witnessed strong growth in Q1.

This strong performance is likely to come as a comfort to shareholders who will attend Berkshire's annual meeting scheduled on Saturday to listen to top executives of the company.

Here are key highlights of the company's earnings for Q1 of 2023:

1. Net earnings attributable to Berkshire Hathway's shareholders skyrocketed by 536.27% to $35.5 billion in Q1 of 2023, as compared to earnings of $5.58 billion in Q1 of the previous year.

2. Net earnings per average equivalent to Class A share stood at $24,377 in Q1 of the current year, advancing from $3,784 a year ago period. Net income equaled to $16.25 per Class B share in Q1 of 2023 as against $2.52 in Q1 of 2022.

3. Revenue stood at $85.39 billion in Q1 2023, rising by 20.53% from $70.84 billion in Q1 of last year.

4. Operating earnings in the quarter under review stood at $8.065 billion as against $7.160 billion a year ago.

5. Also, net gains from investments and derivatives stood at $27.439 billion in Q1 of 2023, as against $1.580 billion losses a year ago.

6. Berkshire has included the changes in unrealised gains and losses of its equity security investments in the Q1 earnings. It said, investment gains (losses) include gains of approximately $23.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and losses of approximately $771 million in the first quarter of 2022.

7. The company's investment gains (losses) also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and losses of $612 million in the first quarter of 2022.

8. In 2023, investment gains also include a net remeasurement gain of approximately $2.4 billion related to Berkshire’s acquisition of an additional 41.4% ownership interest in Pilot Travel Centers.

9. Berkshire said, approximately $4.4 billion was used to purchase shares of Class A and Class B common stock during the first quarter of 2023. On March 31, 2023, there were 1,450,152 Class A equivalent shares outstanding.

10. As of March 31, 2023, insurance float was approximately $165 billion, an increase of approximately $1 billion since last year.

11. Under investment in equity securities, Berkshire's about 77% of the aggregate fair value was concentrated in five companies. These were -American Express Company ( $25.0 billion); Apple Inc.( $151.0 billion); Bank of America Corporation ($29.5 billion); The Coca-Cola Company ($24.8 billion); and Chevron Corporation ($21.6 billion).

12. Berkshire's consolidated borrowings as of March 31, 2023, were at $123.6 billion, of which over 95% were by the company's parent, BHFC, BNSF, BHE, and its subsidiaries, and Pilot. In the first quarter of 2023, we paid approximately $6.2 billion on maturing term debt and increased short-term borrowings by approximately $1.1 billion.

13. Berkshire closed the quarter with cash and equivalents of $130.6 billion.

14. Berkshire stated that to varying degrees, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect its operating busineses.

15. Further, Berkshire said, "the development of geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and government actions to slow inflation in recent years have produced varying effects on our operating businesses."

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test