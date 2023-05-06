Berkshire Hathaway earnings: Here are details of Warren Buffet-backed holding firm's first quarter report3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Ahead of the annual general meeting, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has announced a strong set of numbers in Q1 of 2023. The billionaire's holding firm records a multi-folds jump in net earnings to $35.5 billion in the quarter.
Billionaire and ace investor, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sees over a 5-folds jump in net earnings for the first quarter of 2023, driven by gains from stocks such as Apple Inc. Also, higher income from investment boosted the operating profit. The top-line front also witnessed strong growth in Q1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×