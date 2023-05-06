Ahead of the annual general meeting, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has announced a strong set of numbers in Q1 of 2023. The billionaire's holding firm records a multi-folds jump in net earnings to $35.5 billion in the quarter.

Ahead of the annual general meeting, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has announced a strong set of numbers in Q1 of 2023. The billionaire's holding firm records a multi-folds jump in net earnings to $35.5 billion in the quarter.

15. Further, Berkshire said, "the development of geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and government actions to slow inflation in recent years have produced varying effects on our operating businesses."

15. Further, Berkshire said, "the development of geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and government actions to slow inflation in recent years have produced varying effects on our operating businesses."

14. Berkshire stated that to varying degrees, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect its operating busineses.

14. Berkshire stated that to varying degrees, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect its operating busineses.

13. Berkshire closed the quarter with cash and equivalents of $130.6 billion.

13. Berkshire closed the quarter with cash and equivalents of $130.6 billion.

12. Berkshire's consolidated borrowings as of March 31, 2023, were at $123.6 billion, of which over 95% were by the company's parent, BHFC, BNSF, BHE, and its subsidiaries, and Pilot. In the first quarter of 2023, we paid approximately $6.2 billion on maturing term debt and increased short-term borrowings by approximately $1.1 billion.

12. Berkshire's consolidated borrowings as of March 31, 2023, were at $123.6 billion, of which over 95% were by the company's parent, BHFC, BNSF, BHE, and its subsidiaries, and Pilot. In the first quarter of 2023, we paid approximately $6.2 billion on maturing term debt and increased short-term borrowings by approximately $1.1 billion.

11. Under investment in equity securities, Berkshire's about 77% of the aggregate fair value was concentrated in five companies. These were -American Express Company ( $25.0 billion); Apple Inc.( $151.0 billion); Bank of America Corporation ($29.5 billion); The Coca-Cola Company ($24.8 billion); and Chevron Corporation ($21.6 billion).

11. Under investment in equity securities, Berkshire's about 77% of the aggregate fair value was concentrated in five companies. These were -American Express Company ( $25.0 billion); Apple Inc.( $151.0 billion); Bank of America Corporation ($29.5 billion); The Coca-Cola Company ($24.8 billion); and Chevron Corporation ($21.6 billion).

10. As of March 31, 2023, insurance float was approximately $165 billion, an increase of approximately $1 billion since last year.

10. As of March 31, 2023, insurance float was approximately $165 billion, an increase of approximately $1 billion since last year.

9. Berkshire said, approximately $4.4 billion was used to purchase shares of Class A and Class B common stock during the first quarter of 2023. On March 31, 2023, there were 1,450,152 Class A equivalent shares outstanding.

9. Berkshire said, approximately $4.4 billion was used to purchase shares of Class A and Class B common stock during the first quarter of 2023. On March 31, 2023, there were 1,450,152 Class A equivalent shares outstanding.

8. In 2023, investment gains also include a net remeasurement gain of approximately $2.4 billion related to Berkshire’s acquisition of an additional 41.4% ownership interest in Pilot Travel Centers.

8. In 2023, investment gains also include a net remeasurement gain of approximately $2.4 billion related to Berkshire’s acquisition of an additional 41.4% ownership interest in Pilot Travel Centers.

7. The company's investment gains (losses) also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and losses of $612 million in the first quarter of 2022.

7. The company's investment gains (losses) also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and losses of $612 million in the first quarter of 2022.

6. Berkshire has included the changes in unrealised gains and losses of its equity security investments in the Q1 earnings. It said, investment gains (losses) include gains of approximately $23.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and losses of approximately $771 million in the first quarter of 2022.

6. Berkshire has included the changes in unrealised gains and losses of its equity security investments in the Q1 earnings. It said, investment gains (losses) include gains of approximately $23.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and losses of approximately $771 million in the first quarter of 2022.

5. Also, net gains from investments and derivatives stood at $27.439 billion in Q1 of 2023, as against $1.580 billion losses a year ago.

5. Also, net gains from investments and derivatives stood at $27.439 billion in Q1 of 2023, as against $1.580 billion losses a year ago.

4. Operating earnings in the quarter under review stood at $8.065 billion as against $7.160 billion a year ago.

4. Operating earnings in the quarter under review stood at $8.065 billion as against $7.160 billion a year ago.

3. Revenue stood at $85.39 billion in Q1 2023, rising by 20.53% from $70.84 billion in Q1 of last year.

3. Revenue stood at $85.39 billion in Q1 2023, rising by 20.53% from $70.84 billion in Q1 of last year.

2. Net earnings per average equivalent to Class A share stood at $24,377 in Q1 of the current year, advancing from $3,784 a year ago period. Net income equaled to $16.25 per Class B share in Q1 of 2023 as against $2.52 in Q1 of 2022.

2. Net earnings per average equivalent to Class A share stood at $24,377 in Q1 of the current year, advancing from $3,784 a year ago period. Net income equaled to $16.25 per Class B share in Q1 of 2023 as against $2.52 in Q1 of 2022.

1. Net earnings attributable to Berkshire Hathway's shareholders skyrocketed by 536.27% to $35.5 billion in Q1 of 2023, as compared to earnings of $5.58 billion in Q1 of the previous year.

1. Net earnings attributable to Berkshire Hathway's shareholders skyrocketed by 536.27% to $35.5 billion in Q1 of 2023, as compared to earnings of $5.58 billion in Q1 of the previous year.

This strong performance is likely to come as a comfort to shareholders who will attend Berkshire's annual meeting scheduled on Saturday to listen to top executives of the company.

This strong performance is likely to come as a comfort to shareholders who will attend Berkshire's annual meeting scheduled on Saturday to listen to top executives of the company.

Billionaire and ace investor, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sees over a 5-folds jump in net earnings for the first quarter of 2023, driven by gains from stocks such as Apple Inc. Also, higher income from investment boosted the operating profit. The top-line front also witnessed strong growth in Q1.

Billionaire and ace investor, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sees over a 5-folds jump in net earnings for the first quarter of 2023, driven by gains from stocks such as Apple Inc. Also, higher income from investment boosted the operating profit. The top-line front also witnessed strong growth in Q1.