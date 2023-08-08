comScore
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway share price hits record as operating profit crosses $10 billion for the first time

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Berkshire Hathaway stock reached the level of $555,800, surpassing the previous high of $544,000 hit on March 28, 2022. In 2023 so far, Berkshire Hathaway shares have rallied 18%.

Berkshire Hathaway reported an operating profit of $10.04 billion for the second quarter, rising from $9.28 billion from the same period last year (Image: AP)Premium
Berkshire Hathaway reported an operating profit of $10.04 billion for the second quarter, rising from $9.28 billion from the same period last year (Image: AP)

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway share price hit a record on Monday after the company’s quarterly operating profit rose above $10 billion for the first time. Berkshire Hathaway share price rallied 3.41% or $18,320 to $551,920, lifting the market value of the conglomerate to about $799 billion.

During the day, Berkshire Hathaway stock reached the level of $555,800, surpassing the previous high of $544,000 hit on March 28, 2022. In 2023 so far, Berkshire Hathaway shares have rallied 18%. Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway gained 3.6% to $362.58, their highest close ever.

The company reported an operating profit of $10.04 billion for the second quarter, rising from $9.28 billion from the same period last year. Rising interest rates boosted profit from fixed-income investments, while fewer accident claims bolstered Geico car insurance. The company’s cash hoard rose to $147.4 billion in the quarter, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — August 8

Berkshire Hathaway also posted quarterly net income of $35.9 billion, reflecting unrealized gains on investments such as in iPhone maker Apple Inc. shares, the Reuters report added.

Berkshire owned $177.6 billion of the Apple shares at the end of June and the 17.6% rally in Apple share price during the quarter bolstered the value. Apple stock has jumped around 40% this year so far and touched a market capitalization of $3 trillion this year. 

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST
