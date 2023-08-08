Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway share price hits record as operating profit crosses $10 billion for the first time1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Berkshire Hathaway stock reached the level of $555,800, surpassing the previous high of $544,000 hit on March 28, 2022. In 2023 so far, Berkshire Hathaway shares have rallied 18%.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway share price hit a record on Monday after the company’s quarterly operating profit rose above $10 billion for the first time. Berkshire Hathaway share price rallied 3.41% or $18,320 to $551,920, lifting the market value of the conglomerate to about $799 billion.
