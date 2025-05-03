Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting 2025: Date, time—When and where to watch Warren Buffet's speech?

Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting 2025: Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting 2025 will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Warren Buffett-owned multinational conglomerate declared on Wednesday last week that Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' annual meeting 2025 date has been fixed on May 3, 2025.

In a press release, Berkshire Hathaway said, “Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s first quarter earnings release and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 7:00 AM Central time, where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com.”

It also could be one of the last meetings for the 94-year-old Buffett, who told shareholders in the company’s annual letter earlier this year that “it won’t be long before" a successor takes over as CEO, likely Greg Abel, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations. Able is expected to take over leadership. Buffett has previously stated that Abel will be responsible for investment decisions, ensuring continuity in Berkshire's strategic direction.

Before the Annual Shareholders Meeting, Warren Buffett, Berkshire's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Abel, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations and Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations, will hold a question-and-answer session that will commence at 8:00 a.m. Central time.

The question-and-answer session will be broadcast on CNBC and webcast on CNBC.com. The broadcast on CNBC and webcast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Central time. Visit www.cnbc.com/brklive.

Schedule Overview

7:00 AM – Doors Open

8:00 AM – Q&A Session with Warren Buffett, Greg Abel, and Ajit Jain

10:30 AM – Break

11:00 AM – Q&A Session with Buffett and Abel

1:00 PM – Recess

2:00 PM – Annual Shareholders Meeting

4:00 PM – Exhibit Hall

The Q&A sessions will be broadcast on CNBC and streamed live at cnbc.com/brklive.

How to Watch

Live Stream: Visit cnbc.com/brklive for the live webcast.

Television Broadcast: Tune into CNBC for live coverage.