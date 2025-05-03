Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' annual meeting 2025 today. Five things that market may like to know from Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting 2025 date has been declared on 3 May 2025, i.e. today. The Warren Buffett-owned company declared on Wednesday last week that Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' annual meeting 2025 date has been fixed on May 3, 2025. In this meeting, Q1 results of Berkshire Hathaway for the current year (CY) 2025 will be discussed and approved, and Q1 earnings of the company will be made available on the company's website — berkshirehathaway.com — at 7:00 AM on Saturday.

Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting 2025 date In a press release, Berkshire Hathaway said, "Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s first quarter earnings release and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 7:00 AM Central time, where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com."

Berkshire Hathaway will hold its 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Before the Annual Shareholders Meeting, Warren Buffett, Berkshire's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Abel, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations and Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations, will hold a question-and-answer session that will commence at 8:00 a.m. Central time. The question-and-answer session will be broadcast on CNBC and webcast on CNBC.com. The broadcast on CNBC and webcast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Central time. Visit www.cnbc.com/brklive.

Berkshire Hathaway quarterly results preview As Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is set to declare its first quarter earnings for the CY25, Wall Street observers will be keen to see what Warren Buffett says about the economic uncertainty and Trump's tariffs. In this shareholders' annual meeting, the 94-year-old billionaire will mark 60 years in charge of what he built into a $1.15 trillion conglomerate.

Buffett will spend 4-1/2 hours fielding shareholder questions, which typically focus on Berkshire's operating businesses, markets, the economy, life lessons, and the company's future after the Oracle of Omaha departs.

Berkshire's businesses are disparate, and include Geico insurance, the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom, and retro brands such as Ginsu knives and the World Book Encyclopedia.

For many, they serve as a proxy for the American economy.

Some observers view Berkshire's $334.2 billion year-end cash stake, which could generate more than $14 billion of income at current yields, as a buffer.

"People have so much conviction in Warren Buffett and his ability to deploy capital well in market downturns," said Brett Gardner, author of "Buffett's Early Investments," focusing on decades ago when Buffett's outperformance was substantial.

"Berkshire also has a lot of stable cash-flowing businesses that may not be as impacted as other companies," he added.

Top 5 things to watch 1] Adjusted Q1 earnings per share: According to TipRanks, the company is expected to report a slight YoY drop in adjusted Q1 earnings per share from $5.20 to $4.72. It would be interesting to see whether Warren Buffet-owned company defies market analysts the way Berkshire Hathaway's share price defied Trump's tariffs and logged around 20% YTD gains.

2] Stock portfolio: The stock holding company is heavily influenced by the stock performances of US stock market majors like Apple, Bank of America, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Citi Group, Visa, and America Express. So, shareholders of these Berkshire Hathaway holding companies would be keen to get an update on these Wall Street giants at the Oracle of Omaha's crystal ball.

3] Cash reserves: Berkshire Hathaway has record cash reserves of $300 billion. However, the market would be keen to get an official update on this, and hence, the Warren Buffett-owned stock holding company's update on cash reserves will be on the watch list of US stock market observers.

4] Succession from Buffett to Greg Abel: Despite Warren Buffett's slowing down at the age of 94, Vice Chairman of the company Greg Abel has been named an eventual successor of the market magnate. Abel is running the company's non-insurance business, and the market is expecting him to play a big role during Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in 2025.

5] Buffett's tips for market investors: Amid highly volatile global markets, including the US stock market, Warren Buffett is bound to face questions about his plans to invest the heavy cash available at the company. It would be essential to know whether Buffett prefers the US Treasuries or remains sanguine about the stocks.

(With inputs from Reuters)