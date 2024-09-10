Can Raymond’s stock triple to match Vedant Fashions' valuation?
Summary
- Raymond's P/E multiple lags Vedant Fashions', but with the upcoming listing of its subsidiaries, some value unlocking is expected. However, whether its stock can triple to match Vedant's higher multiples remains uncertain.
Berkshire Hathaway started as a struggling textile company until Warren Buffett took it over in 1965. He transformed it into a holding company with a portfolio of successful businesses. However, Buffett often referred to his investment in Berkshire as one of his costliest mistakes. He noted that despite significant investments in capital expenditures and technology, textile companies are often like "chronically leaking boats."