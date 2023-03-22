Bernstein downgrades two Indian IT companies, cites risk to FY24 growth outlook1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Bernstein has downgraded Wipro to ‘underperform’, but remained positive on select large caps with IT firm Infosys as its top pick
Foreign brokerage firm Bernstein has downgraded information technology (IT) major Wipro and engineering services giant L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), pointing to the recent financial sector weakness that has resulted in stock volatility and risk to its FY24 growth outlook.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×