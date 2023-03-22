Bernstein downgrades two Indian IT companies, cites risk to FY24 growth outlook

The collapse of midsized US lenders Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and the merger of Credit Suisse Group AG with rival UBS Group AG has bought uncertainty bank to banking tech budgets. Commentary from companies on the BFSI sector is starting to become more cautious. As a result of the uncertainty, global IT majors like Accenture and Capgemini reduced their growth guidance by 40-50 per cent for calendar year 2023, as per the international brokerage house.