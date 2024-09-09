Reliance Industries

A portfolio focussed on large caps is incomplete without Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market cap ( ₹20.19 trillion). Rather than a sector-specific bet, investing in Reliance is a bet on India’s economy. As the largest retailer and telecom operator, it is deeply connected to the Indian consumer segment, which is expected to double in the next three years. The gap from consolidated but slowing growth in its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business is expected to be filled by a new-energy business.